Rimrock Trails Treatment Services receives $25,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services says it is grateful to receive $25,000 in grant funds from the Oregon Community Foundation.

As a nonprofit human services agency, Rimrock Trails relies on support from the community and its partners to strategically meet their clients where they are at.

Funding from the Oregon Community Foundation will allow Rimrock Trails to establish a Training Fund for their clinicians so that they can access proven effective therapeutic techniques including but not limited to Teleplay Therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR), NeuroAffective Relational Model (NARM), and culturally specific training.

“We are thankful to the Oregon Community Foundation for their continued support and partnership. By having an established training fund in place, we will be able to provide better and more inclusive client care, our organization will see stronger recruitment and retention rates among our behavioral health professionals, and we will be building a stronger behavioral health workforce for the Central Oregon community” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, Community Relations Manager

Mental health and substance use issues are primary public health issues facing the Central Oregon community. For over 30 years, Rimrock Trails has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in the delivery of uncompromised outcome-driven behavioral health treatment. To do this they blend evidence-based practices from medicine and psychology with historically proven treatment methods. Access to quality and effective behavioral health services is imperative to creating healthy and thriving communities. This year Rimrock Trails is on track to provide over 7,000 behavioral health services in their Bend, Prineville, and Redmond Outpatient Counseling Clinics. This is a 62% increase in services rendered compared to January 2021.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health problems. They create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of healthcare professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit human services agency, established in 1990, and has helped over 16,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

For more information about Rimrock Trails, please visit: www.rimrocktrails.org

About the Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) works with donors and volunteers to award grants and scholarships to every county in Oregon. From 2020 to 2021, OCF distributed more than $549 million, supporting more than 4,000 nonprofits and 6,000 students. With OCF, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide. Since its founding in 1973, OCF has distributed more than $2 billion toward advancing its mission to improve lives for all Oregonians.

For more information about OCF, please visit: www.oregoncf.org