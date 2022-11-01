Skip to Content
Hoodoo Ski Area plans annual job fair

Hoodoo Ski Area

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hoodoo Ski Area will hold its annual job fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Hoodoo lodge on the Santiam Pass in Central Oregon.

Hoodoo Ski Area positions are seasonal, with employees typically working from December to mid-April, depending on snowfall and weather conditions on the mountain. Wages start at $16 per hour and are based on experience and skills required for specific positions. Hoodoo is an equal-opportunity employer and service provider, and welcomes all applicants.

Currently available positions include ski and snowboard instructors, rental attendants and technicians, food and beverage employees, lift operators, ticket office clerks and Autobahn Tubing Park assistants. Job descriptions are listed at skihoodoo.com/employment.

To apply for a Hoodoo Ski Area job, candidates should print and complete the Hoodoo Ski Area Job Application at skihoodoo.com/employment, and review the Hoodoo Grooming Policy and job listings.

For specific questions, please contact Julie Klemz at julie@hoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.

