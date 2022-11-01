NeighborImpact seeks new board, committee members

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact, Central Oregon's largest nonprofit social services provider, is seeking individuals to serve on the Board of Directors and its committees.

The agency anticipates two vacancies on its 15-member board.

Economically disadvantaged applicants and those who work with the economically disadvantaged are invited to apply. (Economically disadvantaged individuals earn 80 percent of the area median income or less. Area-media income is $71,900 for a family of four in Deschutes County. The amount is less for smaller households and single-person households).

Vacancies are anticipated in seats representing Deschutes and Crook counties. Minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.

NeighborImpact helps to support over 55,000 households each year in Central Oregon, regardless of income. Training will be provided. Service on the board is uncompensated, but reasonable travel and childcare expenses will be reimbursed. Individuals who serve as a NeighborImpact board or committee member play a significant role in building success and in changing families' lives by supporting NeighborImpact in its service to the community.

A board and committee volunteer application and information packet may be obtained by contacting Sierra Warmenhoven at 541-323-6537 or sierraw@neighborimpact.org. An application may be filled out and submitted online by clicking here.

To learn more about NeighborImpact, its mission, programs and the Board of Directors please visit www.neighborimpact.org or contact Scott Cooper, Executive Director, at 541-323-6502 or scottc@neighborimpact.org.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.