Oregon HS students urged to take part in contest promoting safety for young workers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – High school students across Oregon are encouraged to let their video or graphic design skills shine by engaging in a competition held for a good cause: increasing awareness about workplace safety for young workers.

They will have the opportunity to do so using updated contest rules. Those rules empower them to choose a key message, theme, or tagline for their video or graphic design piece. This is different than previous contests that featured a predesignated tagline.

The 2023 media contest, organized by the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition (O[yes]), is now open for submissions.

The contest calls on participants to capture the attention of high school teens and persuade them to take the O[yes] online Safety Awareness Training to boost their knowledge of how to stay safe and healthy while on the job.

Contestants may do so by either creating a video that is between 30 to 90 seconds in length or by crafting a graphic design piece. They get to choose a key message, theme, or tagline to help make their media project stand out and effectively reach their audience.

The top three entries in each of the two media categories will take home cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500. In each category, the first-place winner’s school, club, or organization will receive a matching award.

Some contestants may dream up a bold, splashy graphic design to get their message across. Others may grab a smartphone or camera and develop a video that captivates their audience with documentary-style seriousness. Either way, contestants are expected to choose their key message, theme, or tagline in a wise manner as they work to persuade teens to take positive action by using the O[yes] online Safety Awareness Training.

While they carry out their projects, contestants must ensure the health and safety of their team. No one should be endangered while creating their video or graphic design project.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Contestants are encouraged to submit entries online. Submissions may also be mailed on a USB thumb drive. All participants will be invited to a live-streamed event in which all finalist submissions will be shown and the top three winners in each category will be revealed.

For more information about the entry form and rules, contest expectations, and resources – including graphic design and video examples, and the entries that won in 2022 – visit the O[yes] online contest page.

The contest sponsors are local Oregon chapters of the American Society of Safety Professionals, Construction Safety Summit, Central Oregon Safety & Health Association, Hoffman Construction Company, Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences at OHSU, Oregon OSHA, SafeBuild Alliance, SAIF Corporation, Oregon SHARP Alliance, and the Oregon Utility Notification Center.

