Lonza Bend’s annual Inventerprise contest now underway; C.O. students urged to submit entries

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Calling all Central Oregon students! Entries are now being accepted for Lonza Bend's Inventerprise contest. Your challenge for this year is to draw inspiration from fungi.

There’s a fungus among us! Nature has inspired many modern-day inventions. What will you invent that draws inspiration from fungi?

Inventerprise is Lonza Bend’s annual contest that aims to spark the imaginations of would-be scientists, challenging them to pursue inventive solutions to pressing problems.

Any Central Oregon student (Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties) in grades K-12, including home-schooled students, may enter. Submissions are being accepted now until Jan. 6, 2023 through the Inventerprise website. Prizes will be awarded to the winners from all grade levels and winners will be announced by Jan. 20, 2023.

Additionally, elementary school teachers with greater than 50% class participation will also receive gift certificates for classroom.

For full contest rules and details, see the Inventerprise website

[or-inventerprise.zfairs.com]. Happy Inventing!

About Inventerprise

The Inventerprise Contest began in 1992 as an outgrowth of a business-education partnership between Bend Research (now a part of Lonza) and the Bend-La Pine School District to promote science education and enrich students’ educational experience.

Bend Research has been a staple of the Central Oregon community since it beginnings in 1975. It is now part of the Small Molecules Division of Lonza, a company considered a leader in creating value by advancing medicines that improve human health.