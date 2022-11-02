OHA offers loan program for Oregon behavioral health workers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority is seeking applications from behavioral health care workers who qualify under the Oregon Behavioral Health Loan Repayment program.

The program provides tax-free grants to supplement the behavioral health workforce in underrepresented and underserved areas of Oregon who provide behavioral health services to their communities.

Qualified participants will receive tax-free grants to repay qualifying undergraduate and post-graduate loan debt. OHA may also consider other educational loan debt. OHA will calculate awards based on the participant's balance owed on qualifying loans.

Full-time behavioral health professionals — meaning more than 32 hours a week — may receive an award equal to 70 percent of their qualifying education debt balance, up to $50,000 per obligation year.

For part-time workers — between 16 and 31 hours weekly — may receive an award equal to 35 percent of their qualifying debt, or as much as $25,000 per obligation year.

Grant participants must meet a two-year service obligation, or risk repaying some or all of their awarded sum.

Applicants must be currently employed in behavioral health care. For more information on eligibility, visit the Behavioral Health Workforce Initiative web page.

Interested Behavioral Health professionals can apply here. Applications close January 3, 2023. Applicants are encouraged to apply as early as possible to allow time for follow-up requests from OHA.