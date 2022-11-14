High Desert Chamber Music announces 3 recipients of Spotlight Chamber Players program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – High Desert Chamber Music announced Monday that three students have been selected for this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: Nicholas Oncken (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin), and Aaron Goyal (guitar).

This program provides a high level of regular chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians.

“We are excited about this year’s group, a new and unique combination of two violins and guitar,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “The new repertoire we will present is different from our standard stringed instrument offerings. In addition to being featured at the Annual Gala in December, you can plan to hear the group perform at HDCM events later this season.”

Auditions are held annually, and open to students of stringed instruments with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Kara Eubanks and Brandon Azbill. The members of the group attend Cascades Academy and Bend Senior High School.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

