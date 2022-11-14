Through ‘Be a Santa to a Senior,’ you can share cheer with C.O.’s older adults this holiday season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages Bend residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Jonathan Mack, owner of the Bend Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

Last year, more than 600 older adults in Central Oregon received 1,800 gifts thanks to the community’s generous support. This is the program’s 20th year in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the tree location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available from Nov. 14 to Dec. 9. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

· Bend Senior Center – 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. in Bend

· Bend Fred Meyer – 61535 S Hwy 97 in Bend

· DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 300 NW Franklin Ave. in Bend

· Verizon Wireless – 1120 SE 3rd St. Suite 300 in Bend

· The alexander – 1125 NE Watt Way in Bend

· All Star Labor & Staffing – 550 NW Franklin Ave Suite 348 in Bend

· La Pine Activity Center – 16450 Victory Way in La Pine

· Prineville Soroptimists Senior Center – 180 NE Belknap St. in Prineville

· Redmond Senior Center – 325 NW Dogwood Ave. in Redmond

· Redmond Fred Meyer – 944 SW Veterans Way in Redmond

· First American Title – Sisters – 431 E Cascade Ave. in Sisters

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it's about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Mack. "There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers, and members of the community. The Home Instead office serving Central Oregon has partnered with Counsel on Aging, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, Cornerstone Community Housing, Bend Redmond La Pine and Prineville Senior Centers to help with gift collection and distribution.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide. For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 541-330-6400.

To learn more about helping older adults in Central Oregon, visit imreadytocare.com.

