ODOT updating 25-year Oregon Transportation Plan: Learn more, provide feedback

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Why should you care about the “Oregon Transportation Plan?” Well, now you can figure that out with a video series and online tool aimed at helping everyone learn more about this influential guiding document.

The Oregon Transportation Plan, or OTP, sets the state's transportation policies and investment priorities for the next 20 to 25 years. It lets ODOT and other decision makers know what’s important to you, shaping the state’s transportation system through the year 2050. We're updating the plan now, so get the latest on the website.

Take the quiz!

You are invited to visit the online tool to review the plan's goals, test your knowledge on the plan, and experience how different investments can impact you and others around the state in unique ways. ODOT will incorporate feedback from the online tool in the plan's development. As the plan makes progress, there will be more opportunities for public feedback. The plan is scheduled to be finalized by mid-2023.

Help decide what’s important

ODOT has also launched a collection of videos that features diverse voices across the state to show how transportation plays a critical role in many people’s lives. The videos highlight their lived experiences with transportation in cities and towns throughout Oregon and show firsthand why it’s important to plan for Oregon’s transportation future.

Note - we want to hear all points of view, so the online tool translates easily into other languages. Please help us spread the word.

Why should you get involved?

Oregon’s transportation system provides access to jobs, healthcare, childcare, food, housing, recreation, and leisure activities, and it plays a critical role in a healthy economy. Updates to the OTP will result in a plan that can adapt to ever-changing variables such as climate change, social equity, population growth, new technologies and more. Need help participating? Call 503-986-3531 or statewide relay at 7-1-1. Let your voice be heard!