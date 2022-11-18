Skip to Content
Redmond Kiwanis to launch traditional See’s Candy sales for the holidays

Redmond Kiwanian Earl Fisher displays a selection of See’s Candy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kiwanis Club of Redmond will resume See’s Candy sales at three locations beginning immediately after Thanksgiving.

The kickoff will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Village in Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis volunteers will staff the kiosk again Dec. 3 and 10.

Also starting on Nov. 25, Kiwanians will be available Mondays through Saturdays in the Cascade Mattress and Bedroom Furniture at 224 SW Sixth St., the former location of Sears, where See’s sales began in 2012.

Candy sales provided nearly $5,000 toward the  club’s youth projects in 2021. More information about Redmond Kiwanis and its project can be found at www.redmondkiwanis.org or contact redmondkiwanis@gmail.com

Among the favorites that are back in stock for your holiday gifts and treats: Nuts and chews, dark or milk chocolate, assorted, soft centers, truffles, peanut brittle, lollypops, molasses and mint chips, and small gift-sized boxes of chocolates.

Also at Cascade Mattress, Kiwanis will display an e-bicycle donated by Eric Helie of Trinity Bikes as a fundraiser for youth projects.

The Trek Verve+2 electric hybrid bicycle is valued at $2,850. Kiwanis is selling raffle tickets for $10 each. The drawing for the raffle ticket winner will be held when 500 tickets are sold.

Tickets are available at the store, on the Kiwanis website, www.redmondkiwanis.org, or from the chairman, Joshua.Werner@edwardjones.com

