Red Cross response in 2022: Donations help most vulnerable facing disasters, global emergencies, blood crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — 2022 has been a year of crisis for families in Oregon, SW Washington and around the world — from extreme climate disasters to the conflict in Ukraine to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis.

“Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community or a single person, it turns lives upside down — especially for the most vulnerable,” Priscilla Fuentes, CEO, Red Cross Cascades Region, said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope for people in need during future emergencies by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”

On Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets for patients in the U.S. Individuals can also register for volunteer opportunities in their area.

RESPONDING TO DISASTERS OF ALL SIZES This year’s extreme disasters in the U.S. are clear examples of the increasing frequency and intensity of the climate crisis. So far in 2022, 15 billion-dollar disasters have upended lives across the country — more than twice the number of billion-dollar disasters that struck annually two decades ago.

For these and tens of thousands of other disasters in the Cascades Region and across the country, Red Cross volunteers have worked 24/7 to provide shelter, food and care — including sending nearly 100 volunteers and staff to Florida after Hurricane Ian.

In Oregon and Southwest Washington, Red Cross volunteers have also provided relief and comfort after home fires and other local disasters to help ensure no one faces a crisis of any size alone. Our local volunteers have responded to 10% more home fires year over year.

HELPING FAMILIES DISPLACED BY THE CONFLICT IN UKRAINE Internationally, the conflict in Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee for their lives. With such vast needs and no end in sight, the global Red Cross network’s response on the ground spans more than a dozen neighboring countries to deliver food, shelter, medical care, emotional support and other critical aid for displaced families.

The American Red Cross has contributed more than $63 million — plus dozens of international crisis responders — to the global Red Cross network response. Overall, this year, as part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, the American Red Cross provided humanitarian aid in more than 108 countries. Here in the Cascades Region, Red Cross international efforts included Youth Action Clubs and activities focusing on International Humanitarian Law with over 450 participants, International Humanitarian Law classes, panels, and discussions with over 100 participants, and working to restore contact for over 5 families separated by war, or natural disaster.

OVERCOMING THE FIRST-EVER RED CROSS BLOOD CRISIS In January 2022, the Red Cross experienced its worst national blood shortage in over a decade due to ongoing collection challenges and varied hospital demand during the pandemic. Patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions relied on an outpouring of support from hundreds of thousands of generous blood donors to overcome the crisis.

Beyond national headlines, the need for blood is constant. One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. As seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather ramp up this holiday season, make a donation appointment and be a lifeline for car accident victims, parents with complicated childbirths, individuals battling cancer and people with sickle cell disease.

More than 21,200 blood donation appointments are available in the Cascades Region through the end of 2022. Book a time to give at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all those that come to give Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and put in your zip code to find a donation site near you.

Oregon and Washington still require face masks be worn at all blood drives and donation sites.

Visit https://rdcrss.org/3gYR6UA for more information about how Red Cross Cascades Region helped people in Oregon and Southwest Washington in 2022.

