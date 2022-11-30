SELCO Credit Union awards 60 SPARK! creative learning grants, including 17 to Central Oregon schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) — SELCO Community Credit Union announced Wednesday that it has awarded more than $54,000 to 60 educators at 55 schools across Oregon through its annual SPARK! Creative Learning Grants program, including 17 in Central Oregon.

The program, which has long supported teachers who have creative classroom ideas but lack the funds to get those projects off the ground, provides grants of as much as $1,000 to K-12 educators across the 27 Oregon counties that SELCO serves.

“This program was started nearly 30 years ago, and the idea hasn’t changed: Make a difference for educators committed to sparking a thirst for learning in their students,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s senior vice president of lending and business banking. “As a credit union founded by educators nearly 90 years ago, SELCO remains dedicated to supporting the many innovative educators throughout Oregon who want to find new and meaningful ways to reach students.”

This year’s recipients include 17 programs from 16 Central Oregon schools:

Sticker & Decal Printer Computer — Linzie Harris, Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School, Bend

CSI-Mysteries of Science & Social Studies — Laurie Krei, Bridge Charter Academy, Bend

Love, Breath, and Robots — Maddi Webb, Juniper Elementary School, Bend

Lava Ridge Marimba Ensemble — Matthew Crawmer, Lava Ridge Elementary School, Bend

Disc Golf Course for PE and Recess — Jenny White, North Star Elementary School, Bend

Graphing the Gap — Heather Bussmann, Summit High School, Bend

Amazing ME! - A celebration of colors — Kelly Garcia-Menlow, Tumalo Community School, Bend

Exploring Chemical Artistry — Moe Anderson, Waldorf School of Bend

A New Game: Made & Taught by Students — Logan Bertram, Buff Elementary School, Madras

Supporting Special Education through Innovative Play — Sara Johnston, Jefferson County Middle School, Madras

Small Group Resources for Every Learner — Melinda Grote, Madras Elementary School, Madras

Multi-Sensory Calming Zone — Ken Thorp, La Pine Transition Program

Class Community Appreciation Book — Kim Bartolotti, Barnes Butte Elementary School, Prineville

Bring Fun to the Classroom — Angela Cheeney, Barnes Butte Elementary, Prineville

STEM Bins — Aurora Smith, Sage Elementary School, Redmond

Social/Emotional Development Calm Corner — Natalie Lemos, St. Thomas Academy, Redmond

Flashlight Friday — Jennifer Ippolito, Warm Springs K-8 Academy, Warm Springs

A complete list of statewide recipients and project descriptions can be found HERE.

The committee’s goal is to fund innovative projects that will have the largest possible impact on students and the greatest opportunity to leave a lasting impression.

For example, Judy Tacchini, a teacher at Cascade Middle School in Eugene, used a SPARK! Grant in 2021 to help fund her “Preserving the Narrative” program — which tasked students with writing, designing, curating, and publishing a paperback anthology of stories reflecting the lived, or imagined, experiences of students, for students. See a video spotlight of the program HERE.

Natalie Richards, a teacher at Tom McCall Elementary School in Redmond and a 2021 SPARK! Grant recipient was awarded a SPARK! Grant for her fourth-grade classroom’s “Sphero National Parks Project.”

“It was a hit with my fourth graders,” said Richards. “They couldn’t have been more excited to construct and paint their park models, and then code their Sphero robot ‘park rangers’ to show their classmates around. Without the SPARK! Grant, this learning experience would not have been possible.”

For more information on SELCO Community Credit Union’s SPARK! Creative Learning Grants or to follow the progress of some of the grant recipients, visit www.selco.org/spark.

