Oregon marks 10th open enrollment period under Affordable Care Act; deadline coming up

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 10th annual open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act is going on now, but you must enroll by next Thursday, Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023, Oregon Health Authority officials reminded Friday.

Open enrollment is the only time when anyone who are not offered coverage from a job or a public program like the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can enroll in health coverage through OregonHealthCare.gov, often with financial help.

Since the ACA’s inception, more than 1.2 million plans have been selected. Nearly 50,000 Oregonians have actively enrolled in coverage for 2023, with thousands more expected to be auto enrolled in mid-December. More than 80 percent of Oregonians who have applied for financial help for 2023 have been found eligible.

These savings reduce the monthly premium to have health coverage. Additional financial help, called cost-sharing reductions, are available for thousands of Oregonians on out-of-pocket costs on Silver-level plans.

This year’s open enrollment period is unique because eligibility rules have changed, making health coverage more affordable for an additional estimated 40,000 Oregonians. Previously, people offered health coverage through a spouse or parent’s employer could not access financial help if the least expensive plan offered to only the employee was considered affordable.

New rules allow people who previously were ineligible for financial help through the Marketplace if that coverage is considered unaffordable to the enrollee.

Sorting through health coverage options can be confusing, but Oregonians should know that there are tools to make the process easier. OregonHealthCare.gov offers a quick and easy-to-use window-shopping tool (https://orhim.info/shop) where users can preview what plans and savings are available to them. The tool also allows users to see which plans cover their prescription drugs and are networked with their preferred primary care doctor or preferred hospitals. A new tool available at OregonHealthCare.gov can help you figure out if job-based coverage is considered affordable.

Bottom line: we encourage all Oregonians who do not currently have health coverage available to start at OregonHealthCare.gov. There they can see if health coverage offered from a job is considered affordable, preview plans and savings, and find an expert to guide them through the process.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov