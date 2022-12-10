Mustangs to the Rescue receives pledge to match new monthly donations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In celebration of the 10th anniversary of its founding, a generous anonymous donor has offered to match new monthly recurring donations to Mustangs To The Rescue for one year and up to $20,000, effectively doubling the contributions for new monthly donors in their first year.

This offer will have a significant positive impact on MTTR’s operations, especially as the cost of hay and feed has seen unprecedented increases this year.

Anyone who is interested in supporting Mustangs To The Rescue’s efforts can set up a recurring monthly tax-deductible donation through PayPal or our Everyday Giving Campaign between December 10 and 31, 2022 to qualify for this opportunity. All new recurring donations will be matched through the end of 2023.

MTTR was founded by Kate Beardsley, who continues to serve as executive director, and incorporated as a non-profit on Dec. 10, 2012. It is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Bend dedicated to improving the lives of horses and humans in Central Oregon through education and assistance, including its equine rescue, rehabilitation and adoption program.

MTTR provides community resources such as Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue training, horsemanship clinics, barn and equine safety classes, assists law enforcement and first responders with calls involving large animals, provides scholarships to local horse trainers to continue education, and most importantly, is there for anyone who needs help with their animals.

All the funds generated through this donation-matching opportunity will support these essential services and programs that benefit our entire community, horses and humans alike.

Everyday Giving Campaign: https://mustangstotherescue.networkforgood.com/projects/148494-everyday-giving-campaign

PayPal address: giving@mustangstotherescue.org

Mustangs To The Rescue — Improving the lives of horses and humans in our community through education and assistance.

Located in beautiful Central Oregon, Mustangs To The Rescue is a volunteer-based 501c3 non-profit. Our purpose is to have a positive impact on the community we serve by supporting horses, their owners, and potential horse owners, with assistance, resources and educational opportunities, thus improving the lives of horses and humans in our community.