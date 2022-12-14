Federal health agency’s operational site visit finds Mosaic Medical 100% compliant

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received “zero findings” during an Operational Site Visit sponsored by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

HRSA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It provides grant funding to health centers in medically underserved communities, providing access to affordable, comprehensive, high-quality, primary health care services for people who are low-income, uninsured, or face other obstacles to getting health care.

The overall purpose of the OSV, which occurs every three years, is to gather comprehensive, objective, baseline “on the ground” information on the compliance and performance status of community health organizations such as Mosaic. The OSV consultants review hundreds of documents, conduct clinic tours and interview numerous staff.

After weeks of review, the OSV consultants concluded that Mosaic was 100% compliant in all program areas. They also expressed that Mosaic Medical is exemplary in all areas and is an excellent example of a high-performing community health center.

“HRSA sets high standards for meeting all health center compliance requirements, and this is the second time we have received zero findings during an OSV, which is just remarkable,” said Megan Haase, FNP and Chief Executive Officer for Mosaic Medical. “We are so honored to receive these results as it speaks volumes about the hard work our staff puts into delivering the highest quality of care to our patients every day.”

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health organization that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information, please visit mosaicmedical.org.