COCC convenes ‘This Is My America’ book discussions in lead-up to 15th Season of Nonviolence

In anticipation of Central Oregon Community College’s 15th annual Season of Nonviolence, the college is convening a series of community book discussion groups across Central Oregon, beginning Monday, Jan. 9, centered on “This Is My America,” a bestselling novel by social justice leader and University of Oregon Vice Provost Kim Johnson.

A livestream event with the author is scheduled for Feb. 21 during Black History Month. For a full listing of Season of Nonviolence programming and book group registration, visit cocc.edu/seasonofnonviolence; upcoming announcements will provide more Season of Nonviolence details.

“This Is My America,” a young adult novel, explores racial injustice against innocent Black men who are criminally sentenced and the families left behind to pick up the pieces. Recipient of the Pacific Northwest Book Award and the Malka Penn Human Rights Award, the book is being developed as a series for the HBO Max streaming service. Obtain a copy at the COCC Barber Library, local libraries or local booksellers.

Coordinated by COCC’s office of diversity and inclusion and the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, the book groups, eight in all, will be staged throughout Central Oregon, from Madras to Sunriver, with either in-person or virtual formats. Book group participants are encouraged to begin reading or rereading the book now to be ready for discussion next month.

“This year’s book explores injustices in our justice system in an unwavering and extraordinary way,” said Christy Walker, director of COCC’s diversity and inclusion office, “and we’re holding more discussion groups than ever before to reflect on its important message.” The groups are being presented in partnership with the Environmental Center, Trinity Episcopal Church and Unity Spiritual Community of Central Oregon.

COCC’s Season of Nonviolence, which begins in mid-January and spans through mid-March, is inspired by the work of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, honoring their vision for an empowered, nonviolent world. For more information on COCC’s 2023 Season of Nonviolence, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator of the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu, or Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion, at 541-383-7412 or cwalker2@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.