First Story to provide 15th Redmond home, partnering with Hayden Homes, NeighborImpact

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Oregon's housing crisis continues to keep affordable homeownership out of reach for many community members, one hard-working family in Central Oregon will be the recipient of a First Story home in 2023.

This exciting announcement was made Thursday by Claire Duncan, executive director of First Story, a Bend-based 501(c)3 that collaborates with its founding partner Hayden Homes to provide families in the Pacific Northwest with affordable homeownership—one of the most powerful pathways out of generational poverty.

First Story's 2023 home in Redmond is the 15th home the organization has built in the rapidly growing community.

“We are so excited to provide our 15th affordable homeownership opportunity in Redmond,” said Duncan. “Our work is about giving families the chance to grow into a truly new chapter of their lives. It means so much for us to continue to provide that experience for families in this vibrant Central Oregon community.”

The build will rely on an innovative partnership with Simplicity by Hayden Homes. Simplicity is the custom home building arm of Hayden Homes, which is the largest private home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Simplicity will refurbish and refresh an existing First Story home in the Carly Meadows neighborhood in Redmond, updating the home with all new appliances, paint, lighting, flooring and many other touches to make it turn-key ready for a new First Story family.



A special local partnership with NeighborImpact rounds out the team behind this unique project.

NeighborImpact staff will connect with community members to identify a qualified Central Oregon family ready for homeownership. Eligible families must have taken one or more homeownership education courses, be earning income at 80 percent of area median income or below and be able to afford a zero-down, zero interest 30-year mortgage priced at below market rates. [this is correct for this market)

"Our HomeSource program focuses on bridging the opportunity gap in our communities," said Sonia Capece, the director of the HomeSource program at NeighborImpact that provides homeowner education to community members as they prepare for homeownership. "First Story focuses on building homes, we focus on building people’s skills and readiness for home ownership."

"As First Story celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, we remain committed to working with our partners to be a leading provider of homeownership opportunities in Central Oregon," said Duncan. “Homeownership is a key that unlocks a brighter future, and we are determined to continue to be that ray of hope that transforms families and communities."

About First Story

Now celebrating its 25th year, First Story addresses the affordable housing crisis in the Pacific Northwest with an integrated approach that gives individuals a hand up to homeownership while encouraging inclusivity. First Story collaborates with builder Hayden Homes and in-kind partners to construct or fully refurbish homes in existing communities. The homes are then sold to individuals and families earning 80 percent of area median income or below through First Story’s innovative loan program, which provides loans at zero-down, zero-percent interest for 30 years. The organization also supports community non-profits through a giving grant program. First Story has granted more than $2.2 million to more than 1,000 charities providing shelter, food and advocacy services to families in crisis. The organization is based in Bend, Ore., and serves Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.