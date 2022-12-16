BPRD in need of volunteer basketball coaches; paid facility supervising jobs also available

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is seeking adult volunteers to coach teams in two basketball programs, starting in January. BPRD is also hiring for paid positions supporting teams in gym spaces for practices and game days, with pay ranging from $17 to $21.

Middle School Girls Basketball

Coaches are needed for the Middle School Girls Basketball League that is a partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools. The seven-week season runs from Jan. 10 to March 2. Coaches lead practices and games on mid-week evenings. Coaches are needed for the following 12 teams:

Cascade: 6 th grade (2 teams)

grade (2 teams) High Desert: 6 th grade (2 teams) and 7 th /8 th grade

grade (2 teams) and 7 /8 grade La Pine: 6 th grade and 7 th /8 th grade

grade and 7 /8 grade Pacific Crest: 6 th grade and 7 th /8 th grade

grade and 7 /8 grade Pilot Butte: 7 th /8 th grade

/8 grade Sky View: 6th grade (2 teams)

Youth Basketball League

Coaches are also needed for the 2023 Youth Basketball League for 3rd, 4th and 5th graders. BPRD has 740 kids playing on 74 teams this season. The basketball season runs Jan. 3 to March 4. Practices are held twice weekly in the evenings with games played on Saturdays. Coaches are needed for the following 8 teams:

North Star/Ponderosa: 3 rd grade boys

grade boys Highland/Seven Peaks: 3 rd grade boys

grade boys Ensworth/Juniper: 3 rd grade boys

grade boys Buckingham/Trinity: 3 rd grade girls

grade girls Bear Creek: 5 th grade boys

grade boys Elk Meadow: 5 th grade boys

grade boys Jewell: 5 th grade boys

grade boys Miller: 5th grade boys

Volunteer coaches receive training and on-going support. Safety is top priority, so all coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal background check, as well as online concussion awareness training. Volunteers must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.

Paid facility supervising positions

The BPRD sports department is also seeking paid staff to supervise gymnasium spaces during mid-week practices and Saturday games through the season. Pay rates are $18 to $21 per hour depending on experience and scope of duties.

The part-time employees are responsible to oversee the facility including opening/closing the gym, coordinating with school district employees if necessary and ensuring safety for volunteer coaches and participants. Employees who work on game days will also operate the score clock, supervise officials, answer questions, etc. View the BPRD jobs listings for details and how to apply.

Contact BPRD sports program coordinators Rich Ekman, rich@bendparksandrec.org or Greg Brady, greg@bendparksandrec.org for details and to volunteer or apply for paid positions.