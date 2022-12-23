Ice storm forces cancellation of critical blood drives; Red Cross urges donations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The ice storm hitting much of Oregon and Southwest Washington is forcing the cancellation of mobile blood drives and fixed collection sites in affected areas until conditions improve. Donors are encouraged to check with their local Red Cross office to see if their drive is impacted.

“We are losing hundreds of units of blood across the region,” says Angel Montes, Blood Services Executive, Red Cross Cascades Region. “Unfortunately, this severe winter weather is coming at an already challenging time of the year to collect blood as many of our blood donors are away for the holidays.”

To help ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products, the Red Cross urges individuals to schedule an appointment to give blood once weather conditions improve.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-Red Cross. The most important gift you can give this holiday season is the gift of life through a blood donation.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect approximately 12,500 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations for patients, who are currently undergoing medical procedures and treatments, who are alone without the bedside support of loved ones, at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Oregon and Washington still require face masks be worn at all blood drives and donation sites.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

