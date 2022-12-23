ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Dec. 23-30

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of December 23-30.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.



2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Continuation of on-site crushing and excavation (off road). Crews will be performing Swalley Irrigation line work off Nels Anderson near the old AVIS building.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing lane closures on 3rd St at Mervin Sampels with day work Tuesday to Friday for sidewalk, utility and signal work. Minimal delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Rd with day work Tuesday to Friday for clearing, earthworks, and utility works. The south leg of Old Bend Redmond Intersection and Sunset Drive remain closed. Road reconstruction along Wood Avenue in Tumalo is pending favorable weather. Minimal delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Contract work is substantially complete. No work expected this week.

More project information here.

I-84: Columbia River Highway Culverts

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

OR 140 at OR66 Intersection Improvements Project

No work expected this week.

More project information here

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

NO FULL CLOSURES OF THE BRIDGE FOR WEEKENDS OF CHRISTMAS & NEW YEARS! Weekend Full Closures of the bridge will resume again on the evening of January 5th 2023 starting Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m. Designated detour route during full closures is via I-84/U.S. 97 @ Biggs Jct./SR14. Outside of the full closure timeframes, work continues to occur on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Use caution when traveling through the project. Anticipated completion - Spring 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511