OnPoint Credit Union, employees donate $62K to four United Way chapters, including C. Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., (KTVZ) — OnPoint Community Credit Union and its employees have donated $62,181 to four United Way chapters serving Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The donation was made as part of OnPoint’s 16th annual employee-led fundraising campaign, benefiting United Ways in communities served by the credit union. OnPoint employees raised $52,181, and combined it with an additional $10,000 corporate contribution from OnPoint.

“Ensuring everyone in our region has access to education, shelter, crisis support and other essential services is crucial to building strong communities,” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “OnPoint and our employees are dedicated to improving the places we call home. We’re grateful for each of these United Ways’ service to the region and are honored to support their life-saving work.”

Each year, OnPoint invites its more than 1,000 employees to make voluntary individual contributions to United Way through fundraisers such as Virtual Bingo, candy grams and a Ducks vs. Beaver contest. OnPoint’s donation will help fund health, housing and financial stability programs that provide kids and families with equitable opportunities to build a good quality of life. Examples include:

United Way of the Columbia-Willamette’s Resilient Families Initiatives, which works to provide families and communities of color equitable access to education, housing, and disaster and crisis response resources.

United Way of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties’ Linn Can, which promotes the safety and well-being of Linn County’s children by raising public awareness about the impacts of abuse and neglect.

United Way of Central Oregon’s KIDS Center, which provides no-cost evaluations, family support and therapy to victims of child abuse.

United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley’s Taylor’s House, a shelter that offers safety, stability, structure, and resources to at-risk, homeless, runaway and street youth.

“United Way of the Columbia-Willamette's dedication to racial equity continues to be the lens through which we do all of our work. From early education and equity to housing stability and disaster preparedness, we are thrilled to have support from a local organization such as OnPoint to address the community’s greatest needs,” said Kelly O'Lague, President and CEO of United Way of the Columbia-Willamette. “We are grateful for the continued generosity of OnPoint’s incredible employees, as their long-standing support has allowed us to continue providing our region’s most vulnerable communities with equitable access to the services they need to survive.”

The United Way donation comes after OnPoint announced in November 2022 donations of $2.3 million to more than 304 non-profits in Oregon and Southwest Washington, with more than $695,000 pledged to organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more about OnPoint’s work to address the most critical needs in the communities it serves.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 500,000 members and with assets of $9.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF COLUMBIA-WILLAMETTE

For over 100 years, United Way of the Columbia-Willamette has been working to meet the needs of vulnerable families in our region. As part of the United Way Worldwide network, the largest privately funded non-profit in the world, United Way of the Columbia-Willamette is uniquely positioned to connect and support the people, non-profits, businesses and government agencies working hard to address poverty in our region.

United Way brings people together to build strong, equitable communities where everyone can thrive. As one of the world's largest privately funded charities, it serves 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories -- making life better for 48 million people every year. Through United Way, communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and non-profit partners to boost education, economic mobility, and health resources. United Way is the mission of choice for 1.5 million volunteers, 6.8 million donors, and 45,000 corporate partners in more than 1,100 communities worldwide. In our second century of service, we're building resilient, equitable communities across the globe.