​Kôr Community Land Trust providing electric bikes for all homeowners, with Pacific Power’s support

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) —​ Kôr Community Land Trust is expanding its leadership in creating sustainable communities in the City of Bend by powering the future of clean transportation, thanks to a grant from Pacific Power’s electric mobility grant program.

The grant will provide an electric bicycle to 17 Kôr households at its Korazón, Crescita, and Poplar Communities. ​Building on ​Kôr Community Land Trust’s net-zero energy homes, this investment helps Kôr expand beyond sustainable homes to create more holistic sustainable communities for its homeowners with lower incomes.

“In partnership with Pacific Power, Kôr is leading the way toward a sustainable energy future,” said Jackie Keogh, Executive Director of Kôr Community Land Trust. “Our electric mobility project is not only a win for the local community, but for the environment as more people can choose to use electric transportation instead of gas-powered vehicles. Kôr is committed to providing its homeowners with lower incomes with a no-cost, secondary transportation option.”

The grant of $32,243.00 will cover 100% of the cost of this innovative, community-driven electric mobility project that includes gifting an electric bicycle to each ​Kôr household, providing a gift card for safety equipment, as well as an annual safety and operation training. Kôr has partnered with Ride2You and Bend Bikes to host such training sessions in Spring 2023.

“Clean transportation projects help Oregonians save on fuel costs, reduce emissions and improve economic vitality,” said Cory Scott, vice president of customer and community solutions for Pacific Power. “This grant program is just one of the ways Pacific Power is helping businesses and communities move to a zero-emission future.”

Funding for this Pacific Power grant is made possible by the Oregon Clean Fuels Program administered by the state Department of Environmental Quality. For more information visit www.PacificPower.net/EV or https://korlandtrust.org/.