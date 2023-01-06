ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Jan. 6-13

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Jan. 6-13.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

No work expected this week.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Crews will be placing base for yard space at Nels Anderson yard.

Crews will also be performing Swalley Irrigation line work off Nels Anderson by the old AVIS building, off of the NB U.S. 97 shoulder (US97 MP 134.9-135.1), within the medians between Jamison and the U.S. 20 to 3rd St ramps (US20 MP 18.3-18.5) and within the median between SB 97 and NB 3rd St to U.S. 20 ramp (US97 MP 135.0-135.1).

No lanes or shoulders will be closed.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

The Contractor will be performing lane closures on 3rd St at Mervin Sampels with day work Monday to Friday for sidewalk, utility and signal work. Minimal delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

The Contractor will be performing lane closures on US20 from Tumalo to Cooley Rd with day work Monday to Friday for earthworks, pavement, structure and utility works. The south leg of Old Bend Redmond Intersection and Sunset Drive remain closed. Road reconstruction along Wood Avenue, Tumalo is pending favorable weather. Minimal delays are expected. Expected project completion November 2023.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Contract work is substantially complete. No work expected this week.

I-84: Columbia River Highway Culverts

Crews will be performing work at various sites between Hood River and The Dalles in both the eastbound and westbound directions under single lane and shoulder closures. Single lane closures are planned to occur Monday-Thursday between MP 65 and MP 75. Travelers should expect minimal delays and use caution while traveling through the work sites. Expected completion - March 2023.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

OR 140 at OR66 Intersection Improvements Project

No work expected this week.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work will be done under the bridge, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Weekend full closures of the bridge continue each weekend starting Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m. Designated detour route during full closures is via I84/U.S. 97 @ Biggs Jct./SR14. Outside of the full closure timeframes, work continues to occur on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Use caution when traveling through the project. Anticipated completion - April 2023.

