C.O. Health Council awards $15,000 to Family Access Network for services at Terrebonne Elementary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $15,000 grant from Central Oregon Health Council to support FAN advocate services at Terrebonne Community School.

According to Central Oregon Health Data, 39.6% of children in Terrebonne’s census tract live in poverty (compared to 11.9% average in Deschutes County overall). FAN helps families who are income-constrained, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness connect to resources, so that they can regain stability and self-sufficiency.

“We’re grateful for COHC’s continued support of FAN’s work to alleviate poverty, especially in rural areas where barriers to assistance can be greater,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “Terrebonne Community School was one of FAN’s first locations when we started 30 years ago. We’re proud to continue serving students and their family members in this area.”

COHC is dedicated to improving the health of the region and providing oversight of the Medicaid population and Coordinated Care Organization (CCO). COHC was officially created by Senate Bill 204 in 2011 to promote the health of the region’s residents and seeks to achieve the Triple Aim of improving health outcomes, increasing satisfaction with the health system, and reducing cost. COHC’s mission is to serve as the governing Board for the CCO and to connect the CCO, patients, providers, Central Oregon, and resources.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs. In its 30 years of operation in Central Oregon, FAN has assisted 176,341 individuals, opening doors to hope, help, and new possibilities.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.