Hayden Homes named Central Oregon Builders Association’s 2022 Builder of the Year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Hayden Homes is humbled to announce the company has been named Central Oregon Builders Association's 2022 Builder of the Year. Hayden Homes also received the honor in 2019. The award was announced Thursdsay night, Jan. 19, during COBA’s Excellence Awards Night at the Bend Golf and Country Club.

“We are grateful to be recognized with the Builder of the Year Excellence Award from COBA considering that there are many excellent builder professionals in our region,” said Deb Flagan, Hayden Homes Vice President of Community Engagement. “We look forward to continuing our quest to providing solutions to the housing affordability crisis in Oregon.”

When naming Builder of the Year, COBA considers presence in the area, number of homes built, job creation, the economic impact of the builder and community support. Hayden Homes has contributed $4.9 billion to local economies and created more than 85,000 jobs since the company’s inception in 1989.

“Hayden Homes is setting an industry standard for high quality homes, community investments and policy leadership,” said Tim Knopp, Executive Vice president for COBA. "We are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award."

Hayden Homes, and its sister company Simplicity by Hayden Homes exist to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community and lead fulfilled lives.

In 2022, Hayden Homes has lived out this mission in many ways, including:

Contributing $9 million in support of 125 charitable endeavors across the Pacific Northwest in the communities served by Hayden Homes. The company has donated more than $54 million since inception in 1989.

Receiving Most Philanthropic Company award from Portland Business Journal/American Fundraising Professionals.

Housing 10 homeless individuals at St. Vincent’s Place through an 18-month public-private partnerships with St. Vincent De Paul of Bend. Hayden Homes provided significant funding for the project and served as the project manager.

Coordinating a public-private partnership with Redmond High School and Parr Lumber to develop construction workforce education classes building sleeping units for Oasis Village, Redmond’s proposed homeless village.

Building and delivering keys to eight First Story families through the nonprofit's 30-year, no-interest loan program. Hayden Homes founded First Story in 1998. To date, the nonprofit has provided over 100 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with a safe, healthy affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom, and also given more than $2.2 million in grants to 1,000 charities through a charitable covenant on every Hayden Home sold.

Being recognized for five consecutive years as “Best Washington Companies to Work For” by Seattle Business magazine.

Participating with the Oregon Legislature to develop housing affordability strategies, especially to meet the needs of workforce housing from 80 to 120 percent of Area Median Income.

"We are hopeful that our selection for this prestigious award will help keep visibility on the value of giving and community partnerships," said Flagan. "These core philosophies are the key to building strong communities where everyone thrives."

