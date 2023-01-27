Mosaic Medical receives three donations toward developing Mtn. View HS School-Based Health Center

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received three generous donations from Bend Foundation ($15,730), Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation ($15,000) and First Interstate BancSystem Foundation ($10,000).

The funds will be used to support the development of a new School-Based Health Center at Mountain View High School. The project is a partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County Health Services that will open this spring.

Bend Foundation’s contribution aligns with their mission to stimulate and enhance a thriving and creative community in Central Oregon. Originally formed as a resource for injured loggers and mill workers, the organization now identifies and supports key needs to improve livability in Bend and throughout Central Oregon.

“Bend Foundation trustees believe in the effectiveness of School-Based Health Centers and are happy to support the development of this new center at Mountain View,” said Barb Hess, Executive Secretary of the Bend Foundation. “Ensuring the mental and physical wellbeing of our youth is critical to a healthy and vibrant community for all.”

The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians has a long history of giving to the communities in which they live and work. In 1997 the Tribe formalized this tradition of philanthropy with the establishment of their private and independent grant-making foundation. Their award to Mosaic is one of 13 to Deschutes County nonprofits for this round of giving.

“What these charities bring to the table is incalculable in terms of aid and support given to deserving people and people in need,” said Carma Monarich, Executive Director, Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation. “Despite the pandemic, climate change, civil strife, and war, these charities focused on mission and goal and they delivered.”

The mission of the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation is to assist the First Interstate Bank family in being the premier corporate citizen in the communities they serve, including Central Oregon.

“We are very pleased to support this effort in fostering easy access to affordable healthcare for teens in our community,” said Eliescha Stone, Vice President, First Interstate Bank. “We believe in supporting youth in being as healthy as possible, and access to medical and behavioral services right at their school is important in achieving that goal.”

Mosaic SBHCs are medical clinics that offer a full range of physical, behavioral, and preventive health services for anyone 18 years of age or younger, no matter their ability to pay. Almost thirty percent of all students attending Mountain View High School qualify for the reduced lunch program and the Oregon Health Plan. In addition to medical services, providers at Mountain View SBHC will emphasize prevention, early intervention, risk reduction and the development of healthy habits with their young patients.

“We could not be opening this new School-Based Health Center without the generosity of the community,” said Steve Strang, CFO at Mosaic. “We are most grateful for those who have stepped up in a big way to support this essential need for youth in our community.”

Mosaic currently operates five SBHCs in Central Oregon, located at Bend High School, Madras High School, Redmond High School, Lynch Elementary in Redmond and Crook Kids Clinic in Prineville. Last year 90 percent of youth seeking services at SBHC’s in Oregon were able to get an appointment immediately for the care they needed. Three quarters of those youth were unlikely to have received care that day without a SBHC. With these easily accessible services, youth have an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

Mosaic is now less than $100,000 away from their $200,000 fundraising goal for this project. The team at Mosaic thanks Bend Foundation, Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation and First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their continued support of Mosaic.

To learn more about getting involved with Mosaic, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

