‘Housing to Thrive’ aims to link C.O. housing professionals with struggling residents in need of support

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thrive Central Oregon has created a new partnership program, beginning with its founding partner, Woodhill Homes. The program, Housing to Thrive, is geared toward bringing together housing professionals (Realtors, brokerages, builders and developers) and residents of our communities who are struggling with accessing or maintaining housing.

Housing professionals are able to take an active role in ensuring that our community remains desirable and thriving by taking a pledge to transform a portion of their commission into rental, deposit and application assistance.

Since 2016, Thrive Central Oregon has met with households across the region to connect them with the resources they seek. There are many resources in Central Oregon, but the landscape can be difficult to navigate alone.

Thrive utilizes a holistic, individual-led approach to services to assist Central Oregonians in accessing affordable housing and financial security in a sustainable and trauma-informed way.

In the past seven years, Thrive has grown exponentially, now employing 13 Community Outreach Advocates serving Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, La Pine and Warm Springs at both in-person walk-in sites and by phone.

Over the past three years, Thrive received financial support to distribute rental and deposit assistance through pandemic-related funding from the federal government. However, with the termination of pandemic-related programs, funding sources have all but ceased at a time when cost of living continues to increase.

Our community is struggling: from those working to provide the services that our community thrives on, to those with disabilities and the elderly, to families with sick kids forced to miss work.

Thrive Central Oregon has always been based on bridging gaps in our community. Housing to Thrive seeks to bridge the gap between those working in the housing industry and those most in need of housing support. Beginning in 2023, housing industry professionals can join our founding partner, Woodhill Homes, in supporting this initiative.

"We are impressed at the work Thrive has done to connect Central Oregon residents to services that improve lives," said Jay Campbell, COO & Co-Founder of Woodhill Homes. “As part of the Central Oregon community for 20 years, WoodHill Homes is proud to be a founding partner of the 'Housing to Thrive' program, and we will be contributing a portion of all home closings in Central Oregon to support our neighbors and Thrive's work on housing. We strongly encourage other businesses in our real estate community to learn more about Thrive’s important mission and donate to continue to bridge the gap between existing housing programs and those most in need in our local communities.”

Interested professionals can reach out to us or make a pledge through this form on our website or by emailing events@thrivecentraloregon.org.