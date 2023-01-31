SELCO Community Credit Union to start accepting applications for $2,500 scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ)— SELCO Community Credit Union will begin accepting applications on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from high school seniors interested in a share of $52,500 in college scholarships as part of SELCO’s annual scholarship program.

Nineteen high school seniors planning on attending an accredited two- or four-year college or university will be awarded $2,500 each through the program. In addition, SELCO will award the $5,000 Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship to a graduating senior in Lane County who has demonstrated excellence in education, leadership, or civic responsibility despite adversity or lack of resources.

“The SELCO Scholarship program was created to help ease the financial burden of college, which includes much more than just tuition,” said Craig Carpenter, senior vice president of Lending & Business Banking at SELCO. “We believe firmly that cost should not prevent deserving students from pursuing their goals — and that scholarship programs have become even more critical as education and living expenses have soared.”

Now in its 33rd year, the SELCO scholarship program has helped finance the higher education of hundreds of students. The Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship was created in 2021 in honor of Richard Metzler, who served more than 30 years as a director and supervisor of special education in Springfield Public Schools—and more than 40 years as a member of SELCO's volunteer Board of directors.

Unlike many scholarships, these funds can be used for any educational-related expense. Aaron Pina, 19, a recipient in 2022 as a senior at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, has used the scholarship mostly for tuition and textbooks in his first year at Oregon State University.

“Receiving the SELCO scholarship was the tipping point that made it possible for me to attend Oregon State University,” said Pina, a freshman computer major at OSU. “This scholarship, along with other support, has lifted a big burden off my shoulders and allowed me to put my focus on my studies instead of having to worry about being able to make tuition payments. It's allowed me to save money that I'd otherwise not be able to, to better prepare for next year.”

Students interested in the SELCO scholarship program can apply from Feb. 1 through March 31.

To qualify, applicants must be:

SELCO members or immediate family members of a SELCO member. SELCO membership is open to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves.

Graduating seniors from a four-year accredited high school with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

In addition to meeting the prerequisites, scholarship hopefuls will be asked to submit an essay that answers the question: “You’ve been tasked with creating a time capsule to be opened in 2123. What do you include and why?”

SELCO’s Scholarship Committee will review each application, and funds will be released to scholarship recipients by the end of June. The Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship winner will be selected from the same applicant pool.

Prospective students are asked to apply online at selco.org/scholarships by March 31.



For more information, contact SELCO at scholarships@selco.org or call 541-686-5382.

About SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded 86 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longstanding Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.6 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves. For more information or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 15 branches, visit selco.org, or call 800-445-4483.