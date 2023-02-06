Think Wild offers Valentine’s Day local flower and chocolate delivery service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — This Valentine’s Day, Think Wild is partnering with local businesses to offer gifts and delivery services to the area. Each purchase includes a handmade, local, dried bouquet from Stumpmunk Farms, a jar of honey from Broadus Bees, and a personalized card.

Additional items such as chocolate bars from Mythical Chocolates, Think Wild beanies, private wildlife release certificates, and enclosure naming opportunities are available as well.

Delivery service within Central Oregon can be added for an extra fee. Funds raised support local wildlife conservation, education, and rescue.

To purchase a Valentine’s gift, visit Think Wild’s website (https://www.thinkwildco.org/valentines-day/) and order by Saturday, February 11, 2023. Orders can be picked up at Think Wild at 62410 Erickson Rd. in Bend on Monday, February 13 or Tuesday, February 14 between 9 and 3 pm. Deliveries will take place on Tuesday, February 14 before 5 pm.

About Think Wild

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at (541) 241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 9 AM to 3 PM. Visit us online at thinkwildco.org, or on Instagram or Facebook @thinkwildco.