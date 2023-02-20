ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Feb. 17-24

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of February 17-24.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

The West leg of Cooley road will close on 2/19. Crews will demolish asphalt, remove trees/fence/signs, and cut subgrade for the roundabout.

Crews will be performing Swalley Irrigation line work off Nels Anderson by the old AVIS building and off the northbound U.S. 97 shoulder, within the medians between Jamison and the U.S. 20 to 3rd St ramps and the northbound shoulder of U.S. 20, and within the median between southbound 97 and northbound 3rd St to the U.S. 20 ramp.

Demolition of the Soap Company building on Nels Anderson will also continue.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing lane closures on 3rd St from Mervin Sampels to Butler Market with day work Monday to Friday for sidewalk and signal work. Minor delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road with day work Monday to Friday for roundabout and structure works. At Old Bend Redmond the south leg remains closed. Work continues on the trail undercrossing in Tumalo, with road works at Cook and Wood Avenue pending favorable weather. The project is scheduled

to be restriped on Monday. Minor delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Contract work is substantially complete. No work expected this week.

More project information here.

I-84: Columbia River Highway Culverts

Crews will be performing culvert rehabilitation work at multiple sites between Hood River and The Dalles in both the eastbound and westbound directions under single lane and shoulder closures. Starting Monday the 13th and continuing thru Thursday the 23rd, including the weekend, single lane closures will remain in place around the clock in both the eastbound and westbound directions from MP 73 to MP 75. Additionally, daytime, weekday lane closure are expected at MP 65.4 Monday thru Thursday. Travelers should expect minimal delays and use caution while traveling through the work sites.

Expected completion - March 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Ave @ Rand Road (Hood River)

No work or traffic control is planned for the week; travelers should expect minimal delays and use caution while traveling through the project. Expected completion - May 2024.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

OR 140 at OR66 Intersection Improvements Project

No work expected this week.

More project information here

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Springs Bridge at MP 277.12.

USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work will be done under the bridge, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Weekend full closures of the bridge continue each weekend starting Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m. thru the end of February. Designated detour route during full closures is via I-84/U.S. 97 @ Biggs Jct./SR14. Outside of the full closure timeframes, work continues to occur on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Use caution when traveling through the project. Anticipated completion - April 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

