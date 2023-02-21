Group plans Redmond School Board candidate meet-and-greet

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Building Redmond's Future, a non-partisan political action committee dedicated to empowering Redmond residents to have a strong and meaningful voice in the election of local leaders, will be hosting a School Board Candidate Meet-and-Greet on Tuesday March 7.

The event will take place from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the VFW Post #4108, located at 491 SW Veterans Way.

With ballots being mailed to registered voters in April, this event will provide an excellent opportunity for voters to engage with candidates who have filed to run for Redmond School Board positions 1, 3, 4, and 5. All candidates will be invited to attend.

"We're excited to provide a platform for Redmond residents to meet the candidates running for School Board positions," said Adam DuQuette, of Building Redmond's Future. "This event is a chance for voters to ask questions and get to know the candidates on a more personal level, which can be difficult to do in traditional campaign settings. We hope this will help voters make informed decisions when they fill out their ballots in April."

Building Redmond's Future is committed to empowering community members to have a say in the future of their community. By hosting events like the School Board Candidate Meet-and-Greet, the organization aims to provide a space for people to engage with local leaders and promote transparency and open communication.

For more information about Building Redmond's Future, contact buildingredmondsfuture@gmail.com.