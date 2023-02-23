Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives $6,000 grant from Washington Federal Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity said it has received a $6,000 grant from the Washington Federal Foundation to support an affordable homeownership project in southeast Bend.

“Our nonprofit partner relationships are important to us. Together we support the health and vibrancy of the communities we serve,” said Kristi Ellefson, Marketing Communication and Foundation Manager for the Washington Federal Bank Foundation.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is grateful for the continuing partnership with Washington Federal Foundation to advance affordable homeownership in Central Oregon.

“In a region where hardworking families and individuals are frequently priced out of the housing market, this project addresses a critical community need. Each new Habitat home provides a deserving family with a brighter future—with the pride, stability, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership,” said Scott Nordquist, Director of Grants Management for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity.

The grant will be used toward the construction of 12 townhomes off of SE 27th St in Bend. Habitat homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Program families earn between 40-80% of the area median income and participate in about 12 months of homeownership and financial counseling and training.

Habitat Homeowners prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership including building savings, planning for move-in costs, and learning basic home maintenance and repairs.

“On behalf of Wafd Bank, we are honored to help support Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity for all the good they do in our communities. As neighbors we become stronger and better when we help to lift up others,” said Lenka Moor, Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Banking at Bend’s WaFd Bank.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 215 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 146 homes, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure, and healthy home. 541.385.5387 https://bendredmondhabitat.org/