Raising Rooted Kids announces parenting education series

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Raising Rooted Kids announces a new workshop series for parents of young children starting March 15 and meeting once a month for four sessions.

The workshop series, titled Nurturing Positive Parenting, will explore topics including power struggles, resilience, and big feelings and give parents practical tools to approach discipline (the word means “to teach”) with kindness AND firmness⁠, rooted in the Positive Discipline approach.

“Raising Rooted Kids believes that to best serve our youngest people, we must also serve their first teachers: the parents and caregivers. My intention for this workshop series is to reimagine support for families in early parenting with an emphasis on raising resilience, lowering stress, and improving relationships,” said Founder Rhea Grogan.

As a licensed elementary school teacher with a specialization in early education, a curriculum designer, and yoga instructor, Grogan uses the foundations of Jane Nelson’s Positive Discipline to provide caregivers a practical approach to developing kind and firm boundaries, positive skill building, and the belief that when children feel better, they do better. Raising Rooted Kids Positive Discipline Education provides sensible tools to help parents enjoy the glorious and messy job of raising kids.

Nurturing Positive Parenting

4-session Workshop: March 15, April 19, May 17, June 7

* When children feel better, they do better⁠

* ⁠Focus on the skills we want kids to gain, not just the behaviors we want to stop⁠

* Drastically improve your relationship with your kids and therefore your sanity!



Location: Unitarian Universalist Event Space

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

Instructor: Raising Rooted Kids Founder Rhea Grogan

Dates: Wednesdays, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 7

Time: 9:15 am -12:00 pm

Investment: $59 per Weds, can buy a la carte

Register: www.raisingrootedkids.com/register-in-bend

About Raising Rooted Kids

We are reimagining support for young kids by also serving their adults. We emphasize lowering stress, increasing resilience, and improving relationships between caregiver and child. We host Empowered Playgroups that hold spaces for families to be outside, expand learning opportunities for kids, and strengthen community bonds through intentional discussion around the kid-raising adventure. We also teach Positive Discipline Education in support of positive relationships and behavior for kids and their adults. For more information on Raising Rooted Kids, visit www.raisingrootedkids.com

Raising Rooted Kids offers a free subscription to its weekly “Little Things” newsletter where Founder Rhea Grogan explores the paradox of parenting, the struggle and joy, and how to juggle both child nurturing and self care. Her reflections, backed by education certifications and forged by parenting three children ages 4-8, offer parents support, solidarity, and a sense of humor. Subscribe here: www.raisingrootedkids.com/littlethings

About Rhea Grogan

Rhea is a licensed elementary educator with a specialization in early education, curriculum designer, group facilitator, and yoga instructor. Her most advanced learning comes from her relationships with her husband and three rooted kids.