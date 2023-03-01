Record snowfall cancels Portland-area blood drives; Red Cross seeks donors to catch up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Red Cross Cascades Region is urging people to roll up their sleeves and give blood or platelets after a late record snowfall forced the cancellation of more than two dozen drives, which resulted in the loss of nearly 700 units of blood.

“We essentially lost a days’ worth of blood,” says Angel Montes, Blood Services Executive, Red Cross Cascades Region, “and winter isn’t over yet.”

Every day, the Red Cross must collect approximately 12,500 units of blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations for patients who are currently undergoing medical procedures and treatments, at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urgently needed to help restock the shelves for these hospital patients.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

The American Red Cross will say thanks to all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in March with a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. Plus, those who come out in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. There will be five lucky winners! Terms apply; visit rcblood.org/help for details.

Oregon and Washington still require face masks be worn at all blood drives and donation sites.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.