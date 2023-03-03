Bend-La Pine Schools offer special meals, prizes during National School Breakfast Week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools will highlight its outstanding breakfast program during National Breakfast Week, March 6-10, with prizes for students and specially designed meals.

“We are proud of our breakfasts, which are delicious and healthy. We offer a from-scratch daily special and multiple choices every day,” said Garra Schluter, Assistant Director of Nutrition Services.

Elementary students who eat breakfast the week of March 6-10 will earn stickers and be entered to win a large toy dump truck (one truck will be given out per school) as part of the Dig into Breakfast campaign. Secondary students who eat breakfast can earn school-branded merchandise.

Our Executive Chef Tracie Surgeon has also dreamed up some outstanding special meals for the week, like homemade breakfast flatbread with bacon, tropical pineapple smoothies and ham, and egg and cheese breakfast burritos.

Every day Nutrition Services staff members serve approximately 3,000 breakfasts across the district. The breakfast service includes milk, juice, fresh fruit, hot and cold cereal varieties, yogurt and granola, whole wheat buttermilk bars and a warm from-scratch special entrée. Bagels, biscuits, scones, rolls and other baked goods use whole wheat flour and come from Bend-La Pine Schools’ in-house bakery.

“We want more families to be aware of our nutritious breakfasts, served daily. It’s a great way to ensure kids get a healthy start to the day and it can help with streamlining morning routines,” said Schluter.

Breakfasts are typically served for 20 minutes before the start of the school day; families should check with their schools for details. For menus, pricing and more information visit our School Meals webpage.