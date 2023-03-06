High Desert Chamber Music seeks applicants for master class with LA Philharmonic cellist Ben Hong

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – High Desert Chamber Music announced Monday that applications are available to perform in a Master Class with Los Angeles Philharmonic Cellist Ben Hong.

The event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 6, 10:00am-noon, and will be free and open to the public. This event is presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music.

“Showcasing exceptionally talented students from around Oregon is one of the highlights of our educational outreach,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Mr. Hong is a sought-after clinician, instructor, and coach, and we are excited to present this offering to young cellists in the region.” Cascade School of Music Executive Director Roberth Lambeth states “Cascade School of Music is thrilled to be partnering with High Desert Chamber Music to welcome Ben Hong and to offer such an exciting master class for young cellists.”

Ben Hong joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 1993, and now serves as Associate Principal Cello, appointed by Music Director Gustavo Dudamel. He was the featured soloist in the movie “The Soloist” starring Jaime Foxx, and was honored to perform at the Staples Center in part of a program to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s life. Hong is on the faculty of USC’s Thornton School of Music and frequently presents clinics and masterclasses in the U.S. and abroad.

Applications for cellists who wish to perform in the class are available on both the High Desert Chamber Music and Cascade School of Music websites. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 31, 2023. In addition, all students who submit an application will receive complimentary admission to attend Ben Hong’s performance on Friday, May 5, at the Tower Theatre.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2022-2023 title sponsors include Mission Building, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Cascade A&E Magazine, Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, Photography by Leaetta, and BendBroadband.

Master Class Application link: https://forms.gle/4QYpDQY3HjEbVPbv9