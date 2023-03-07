ODFW announces 2024 annual wildlife art contest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Artists are invited to compete in one or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's 2024 stamp art competitions.

The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector's stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon's fish, wildlife, and their habitats.

For more information on contest rules and to order stamps and art prints, visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp

Habitat Conservation Stamp

Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. See contest rules and entry form for a list of eligible species.

Waterfowl Stamp Contest

Art entries must feature the Trumpeter Swan in its natural habitat setting. See contest rules and entry form for more information.

Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest

All entries must feature the Gray Partridge in its natural habitat setting. See contest rules and entry form for more information.

Entries will be accepted between Aug. 25 and up to 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2023, at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr., SE, Salem, OR 97302.

Entries can be mailed, or hand delivered. Artists, please see the final page on contest rules for packaging tips.

A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal.

Collector's stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first-place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used for habitat improvement, research surveys and conservation projects.

Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW's stamp art competition webpage for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years.

2023 Art Contest Winners (imagery available):



Habitat Conservation, Western Gray Squirrel by Chris Goins

Waterfowl, Greater Scaup by Frank Dolphens

Upland Game Bird, Mountain Quail by Marissa Gibson