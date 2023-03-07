PacificSource chooses Family Access Network as 2023 Charity of Choice

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- PacificSource Health Plans’ Central Oregon branch has named Family Access Network as their 2023 Charity of Choice.

Each year, PacificSource employees at each regional office choose their Charities of Choice: a community organization to support in a meaningful way. PacificSource provides funding, while the employees roll up their sleeves to engage in creative volunteer opportunities that make a difference.

PacificSource supports organizations that address social conditions that impact health through addressing food security, housing, healthcare access, education, and transportation. FAN alleviates poverty in Central Oregon by connecting those in need to crucial resources that will help them find stability and self-sufficiency, including food, shelter, clothing, health care, school supplies, and much more.

“We’re honored that the employees of PacificSource in Central Oregon believe so strongly in FAN’s mission to bring assistance, possibility, and hope to children in need,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “We look forward to using these funds in our community, while also working with PacificSource’s wonderful team of employee volunteers to help kids in Central Oregon thrive.”

PacificSource Health Plans’ mission is to provide better health, better care, and better cost to the people and communities they serve. PacificSource was founded in 1933 by a group of 21 physicians who staffed and operated Pacific Christian Hospital in Eugene, Oregon. Now, 90 years on, the not-for-profit PacificSource Health Plans serves four states and 559,683 members.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.