Deschutes Trails Coalition announces application period for Small Project Grant Awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Trails Coalition announced Wednesday their 2023 Small Project Grant program for trail-focused projects within the Deschutes National Forest.

For 2023, this program will award up to $35,000 for multiple small projects. The application period will open on April 3, 2023.

The Deschutes Trails Coalition is soliciting proposals for trails-focused small projects occurring on, or impacting, publicly accessible trails within Deschutes County and parts of the Deschutes National Forest extending into neighboring counties. Project proposals that maintain or restore existing trails are encouraged. Grant applications are due by May 12, 2023.

Request for Proposal

Application

The purpose of the Deschutes Trails Coalition (DTC) is to ensure a future of sustainable trails in Central Oregon. The DTC includes representatives from the conservation, business, tourism, and trail-user communities who work together to make recommendations to envision and create a sustainable trail system throughout Central Oregon. Our values reflect “Four Pillars” of Sustainability: Environmental, Economic, Physical and Social. Our organizational goals include:

Strengthen relationships with land managers to advance sustainable trails in Central Oregon.

Provide resources that support an increase in on-the-ground trail maintenance and development projects with our partners that align with the four pillars of sustainability.

Foster a broader sense of stewardship for Central Oregon trails through consistent and inclusive education and outreach from DTC’s collective voice.

Build the capacity of our coalition to ensure that underrepresented communities have equitable access to positive trail experiences.

Establish DTC as a resource for diversifying, stabilizing and increasing trail funding sources that more closely align with the economic value they provide.

About the Deschutes Trails Coalition (DTC)