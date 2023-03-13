Bend-Redmond Habitat offers full-time service opportunities through AmeriCorps

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has been awarded four AmeriCorps National Construction Crew Leader positions and is looking for motivated, qualified candidates to serve locally during the 2023-2024 service year, which begins in August.

Habitat AmeriCorps members serve in full-time, paid stipend positions for 10.5 months, helping to meet the housing needs of communities and low to moderate income families across the U.S.

Applicants accepted as Habitat AmeriCorps members serving with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will be integral in the organization’s effort to provide more affordable homeownership opportunities in the Bend and Redmond communities.

As Bend and Redmond continue to grow, so does the gap between wages and housing costs. It is extremely challenging for many low to moderate income families and individuals to become homeowners in our area. So, in an effort to do their part to address this housing crisis, Habitat is working to build 17 homes this coming service year.

“Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to be able to host four new AmeriCorps members later this year. We have big goals to build and serve up to 17 families and we can’t do it without partnerships such as this. Our local community is committed to helping us transform lives through affordable homeownership opportunities but having the onsite support at our construction sites is extremely valuable to us,” says Susan Makris, Construction Volunteer Coordinator.

Over the course of one service year, Habitat AmeriCorps Construction Crew Leads will help Bend-Redmond Habitat reach their goal by coordinating, directing, educating, recruiting, and supporting construction volunteers all while learning valuable professional and life skills. Habitat would not be able to do what it does without volunteers and Habitat AmeriCorps members provide the necessary support to run multiple projects, increase the volunteer base, build capacity, and ultimately serve more families and individuals in Bend and Redmond.

“This experience was definitely different than any other volunteer positions I’ve been in before. Working with Habitat was a unique opportunity that fostered an environment of support and learning while also making connections with the team and community,” said Karson Maitland, former AmeriCorps member. Reflecting on the AmeriCorps experience, Maitland added, “to be able to install, build and fix multiple materials is a skill that I have wanted to add to my arsenal for a while. I have been able to learn so much about self-sufficiency and hands on labor and with that has come the feeling of empowerment.”

AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs that engage more than 80,000 Americans each year in intensive service throughout the United Service. National service programs such as AmeriCorps are funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Since the program’s inception in 1994, Habitat AmeriCorps members have served more than 126,000 individuals, engaged more than 4.7 million volunteers, and have contributed more than 18.6 million hours of service, helping to build strength and stability through safe, affordable housing.

For more information or to submit your resume, please visit: https://bendredmondhabitat.org/americorps/.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 215 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 146 homes, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure, and healthy home. 541.385.5387 https://bendredmondhabitat.org/

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances, and home furnishings. All proceeds from the Bend ReStore benefits Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. 541.312.6709. restorebend.org

About the Corporation for National and Community Service

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, Social Innovation Fund, and Volunteer Generation Fund programs and leads the president’s national call to service initiative, United We Serve. For more information, visit www.americorps.gov.