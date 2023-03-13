Bentz announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition for high school students

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz (OR-02) announced Monday that his office is now accepting submissions from Second District high school students for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

High school students from across Oregon’s Second District are invited to compete for a chance to showcase their art in the U.S. Capitol Building, where it will be seen by Members of Congress and countless visitors from around the world.

Submissions for the Congressional Art Competition will be reviewed by a panel of experts, which includes local artists and art professors. One winner and several runners-up will be selected.

In addition to a coveted spot in the 2023 national student art exhibit in the Capitol, the winner could receive complimentary round-trip airfare for two to visit Washington, D.C., a chance to see their artwork on display, and an invitation to a reception held in their honor.

Runners-up will receive local recognition, and their artwork will be displayed in one of Bentz’s district offices.

To enter this contest, students should submit no more than two pieces of two-dimensional artwork and the Student Information & Release Form by April 23. Please email photos of the artwork (as a .jpeg), along with the student release form to Wyndess James at wyndess.james@mail.house.gov.

All forms and further information can be found at: https://bentz.house.gov/artcompetition