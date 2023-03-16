High Desert Chamber Music offers complimentary tickets to all C.O. students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – High Desert Chamber Music presents an annual Concert Series that brings some of our nation’s most prominent classical musicians to Central Oregon.

As part of their visit to our area, every performer participates in outreach events that include a public Master Class, school visits, or performances at local retirement communities. To ensure equal access, all outreach activities are always offered at no cost to students, families, schools, and retirees.

In addition to these efforts, High Desert Chamber Music offers complimentary tickets to concerts in the HDCM Concert Series to any Central Oregon students when arranged through their school’s music director. To take advantage of this opportunity, students must have their music director contact HDCM.

“Inspiring the next generation of classical music fans is a critical part of our mission,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are happy to provide these benefits and will accommodate any student that is interested in attending our events.”

There are only two more opportunities this season – the Felici Piano Trio will perform at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon on Friday, March 24, and Ben Hong and Ning An will perform at the Tower Theatre on Friday, May 5.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets.

As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2022-2023 title sponsors include Mission Building, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Cascade A&E Magazine, Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, Photography by Leaetta, and BendBroadband.