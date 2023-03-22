Compass Commercial Real Estate announces three new ‘Compass Cares’ charities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Compass Commercial Real Estate Services is proud to announce three new charities for the Compass Cares program: Healing Reins, the Humane Society of Central Oregon and Friends of the Children Central Oregon.

These charities will receive cash donations each year during the two-year term, in addition to benefiting from the proceeds raised at the company’s Annual Client Appreciation event, featuring a silent auction.

The previous Compass Cares supported charities achieved significant milestones through their two-year term.

Compass raised over $22,000 for Hearts and Hands for Humanity to fund the drilling of three freshwater wells in Africa. The company also raised funds for St. Vincent de Paul of Bend that helped finance the construction of St. Vincent’s Place, a ten-unit complex for the homeless, and covered the expenses of one unit for one year. Additionally, Compass Cares contributions helped fund Kôr Community Land Trust’s Poplar project, comprised of seven net-zero energy workforce homes.

“We are thankful to the Central Oregon community for their unwavering support of our previous charities,” president and broker Graham Dent stated. “Your generosity has made a tremendous impact on the lives of the people that these great organizations serve. We are very excited to be partnering with Healing Reins, Humane Society of Central Oregon and Friends of the Children Central Oregon for the next two years.”

HEALING REINS

Healing Reins’ mission to “heal with horses” offers nationally accredited, affordable, horse-centered therapies and experiences that bring strength, independence, confidence and joy to over 400 Central Oregonians of all ages and abilities per year. Each participant has their own challenges ranging from physical and cognitive disabilities to emotional and behavioral mental health needs.

“We are honored to have Compass Commercial’s support as a Compass Cares 2023-2024 partner as we pursue the final phase of our capital campaign to provide ADA-aligned improvements to our new 30-acre site in Tumalo and to support our capital needs to build out the master-planned interior of the new indoor arena,” Healing Reins Development Director Ali Burke stated. “We are working diligently to make this vision a reality. Preparing the Tumalo site will impact underserved populations in Central Oregon, including children, rural residents and people who experience disabilities, for many years to come.”

THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF CENTRAL OREGON

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is leading animal welfare in the nation’s most pet-centric community by strengthening the human-animal bond through advocating and compassionately caring for animals. HSCO is determined to enhance their capacity to serve Central Oregon by expanding and building new services.

“HSCO has created a bold vision for its future, focusing on the community and its needs,” HSCO’s Vice President of Advancement Scott Bates stated. “Achieving this vision will require determination, careful planning and community investment. We are currently organizing and prioritizing needs in anticipation of a major capital campaign that will invite friends to invest in this vision and bring it to reality. Our first priorities are building a new veterinary clinic, which will be accessible to the public, and enriching our animal housing spaces to bring them up to the highest standards as described by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. The health and happiness of all our animals is paramount.”

FRIENDS OF THE CHILDREN CENTRAL OREGON

Friends of the Children Central Oregon is a national organization with the mission of breaking the cycle of generational poverty by giving the most vulnerable children the ability to create a new story. They are paired with a long-term, salaried mentor called a “Friend” from kindergarten through graduation.

“What an incredible honor it is to be a recipient of the Compass Cares gift,” Friends of the Children Central Oregon Executive Director Rachel Cardwell stated. “Compass has been critical to our success, most especially when we found our forever home at Friends Ranch. This partnership will ensure a generation of local kids have a place where they can find their spark, that unique gift within them that the world needs, and learn how to harness it into a future that is vastly different than their present. Our work to disrupt generational cycles of poverty for kids who have experienced unspeakable trauma cannot be done alone. Thank you for investing in our youth!”

“We are honored to support these organizations in their missions to serve the Central Oregon community” Dent stated. “We hope contributions made through the Compass Cares program will allow these charities to provide more comprehensive support to their causes.”

If you would like to learn how you can support these charities, visit our Compass Cares page or call us at 541-838-2444.