Sunriver Music Festival announces 2023 summer concert series

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music August 4-17. In two premier venues - Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall and the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend - Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 46th season of the landmark Summer Festival.

Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano concert, and the fun “Discover the Symphony” concert will be on stage this summer. The concert series opens August 5 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 17 at Sunriver Resort's historic Great Hall.

"This August, Central Oregon residents and visitors will experience incredible musicians from around the country, both in the orchestra and as featured soloists,” shares Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Maestro Mitchell is an esteemed conductor with an unwavering focus on artistic excellence, thoughtful concert curation, and sincere community engagement.”

This is a great time to join as a Friend of the Festival member because seat reservations open to members as early as April 1 before opening to the public on June 1. Members have first choice of the best seats while helping sustain the musical magic into the 46th season and beyond.

2023 SUMMER FESTIVAL CONCERT SCHEDULE

Classical Concert I – August 5, 2022 – Tower Theatre, Bend, 7:30 p.m.

The Summer Festival opens with a full stage featuring Maestro Mitchell, the orchestra of professional musicians from throughout the country, and the region’s first-class choral ensemble – the Central Oregon Mastersingers.

Pops Concert – August 7, 2023 – Tower Theatre, Bend, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award-winning themes from an abundance of favorite movies and musicals. Featuring Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano.

Classical Concert II – August 11, 2023 – Tower Theatre, Bend, 7:30 p.m.

The return of William Hagen, violin! Last season, Hagen brought down the house with his performance of the Brahms Violin Concerto, and this season’s performance of the Bruch Violin Concerto is expected to be even better. Also on this concert: Milhaud’s La creation du monde and Brahms Third Symphony with an expanded orchestra.

Classical Concert III – August 14, 2023 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Introducing Kathryn Mueller, soprano. Mueller’s crystal clear and pristine voice will sparkle in a beautiful pairing of works by Barber and Mahler. The concert opens with Copland’s lively Three Latin American Sketches.

Discover the Symphony - August 15, 2023 - Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 3:00 p.m.

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra. Free for kids 18 and under, fun for all ages!

Solo Piano Concert – August 15, 2023 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30 p.m.

The iconic Great Hall sets the scene for a solo performance from Andrew von Oeyen, one of the most captivating pianists of this generation. “Brilliant technique can be taken for granted among today’s concert pianists, but von Oeyen’s playing goes a step further. He leaves you convinced that he can do absolutely anything he likes with a keyboard.” – Chicago Tribune

Classical Concert IV - August 17, 2023 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30 p.m.

The night after his solo piano concert, return to the Great Hall to experience Andrew von Oeyen with the full orchestra in Beethoven’s epic “Emperor” Piano Concerto. Also on this concert: Haydn’s landmark “London” Symphony.

TICKETS AND DETAILS at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-9310.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.