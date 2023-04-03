Chavez-DeRemer announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition for high school students

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) announced Monday that high school students across Oregon’s 5th Congressional District are invited to submit their artwork for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

This competition is conducted by members of the U.S. House of Representatives to encourage students from across the country to express their artistic talents.

One winner will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. and attend a congressional reception honoring artwork from across the country. The winner will also have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Two runners-up will have their artwork displayed in Chavez-DeRemer’s district office.

“I strongly encourage high school students from across the 5th District to apply for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition,” said Chavez-DeRemer. “This is a great chance for students to showcase their artistic talent. I look forward to seeing their submissions and recognizing the creative capabilities of the bright young students in our district.”

Deadline

To enter this contest, students should submit no more than two pieces of two-dimensional artwork, along with the student information and release form, by Monday, May 1, at 5 p.m. PT.



How to Submit

There are two ways to submit artwork for the competition: via email or in-person at the Oregon City district office. Please email photos of the artwork (as a .jpeg file), along with the student release form, to Rebecca Wright at Rebecca.Wright@Mail.House.Gov. Or, artwork submissions can be submitted in-person at the Oregon City District Office.

One winner and two runners-up will be announced on Monday, May 8. Any additional questions should be sent via email to Rebecca Wright at Rebecca.Wright@Mail.House.Gov, or by calling the office at 503-387-8651. Further instructions and rules related to the art piece itself can be found by visiting Chavez-DeRemer’s website HERE.