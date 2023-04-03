Oregon Watercolor Society brings show to COCC

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A juried exhibition by the Watercolor Society of Oregon, titled “Spring Experimental Exhibition,” is coming to Central Oregon Community College from April 14 to May 25, with 80 works from artists across Oregon filling the Barber Library Rotunda Gallery.

The opening reception is from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

The Barber Library is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For library hours, visit cocc.edu/library.

The Watercolor Society of Oregon — one of the premier art societies of its kind in the U.S. — was formed in 1966 and has a member list of some 600 active artists.

“We are not exclusively for watercolor artists, as we embrace acrylic painters and water-based mixed-media artists,” said WSO president and Redmond artist Rebecca Sentgeorge. “The Experimental Spring Exhibition is a great opportunity to see that diversity in action.”

“We are so excited to once again host this truly impressive exhibition and welcome back the Watercolor Society of Oregon for the first time since 2019,” said Tina Hovekamp, director of COCC’s library services. “This show features some incredible work and includes a number of local artists.”

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.