OnPoint Credit Union makes $200,000 commitment to Junior Achievement of Oregon, SW Washington

Also releases financial wellness guide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- OnPoint Community Credit Union announced Wednesday two significant efforts to strengthen financial wellness in the community.

The first is a $200,000 commitment over three years to Junior Achievement of Oregon & Southwest Washington, which is building a new home for its youth financial literacy programs.

OnPoint also released a free new eBook Wednesday. The “2023 OnPoint Guide to Financial Wellness” helps consumers as they continue to grapple with rising prices, interest rates and consumer debt.

These efforts come amidst Financial Capability Month and an increasingly complex economic landscape.

“OnPoint's purpose has always been to support our community's financial well-being, and that goes hand in hand with our foundation in education,” said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “We work toward our purpose every day and are honored to contribute to amazing community projects like this new facility.”

OnPoint donation supports new JA facility on westside

Building on its existing partnership, OnPoint pledged $200,000 in support of JA’s new Discovery Center located in the Hillsboro Civic Center. JA expects to open the new 12,420-square-foot facility in the fall of 2024 to host its JA BizTown and JA Finance Park programming.

The new center will serve 12,000 students living in Washington, Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties annually. The JA BizTown program blends classroom learning with a one-day simulation experience for 4th through 6th grade students within a replica of an American city. OnPoint will operate an onsite branch during JA BizTown’s simulation days. JA Finance Park is a curriculum for middle and high school students that teaches budgeting, money management and living within one’s means.

“Our programs provide local students with industry mentorship and guide them into career paths they will love,” said Priscilla Treviño, Director of Development, Junior Achievement of Oregon & SW Washington. “With expanded support from organizations like OnPoint, we can offer more experiences to more kids in the region. We do this by inspiring them, helping prepare them for success in their future, and opening up their world to boundless possibilities.”

OnPoint and JA have had a longstanding partnership to expand equitable access to financial education for K-12 students across Oregon and Southwest Washington. OnPoint has supported JA with $193,000 in donations to help students engage with JA’s programs.

Free new financial wellness guide

In addition to expanding community partnerships, OnPoint released a free eBook, the “2023 OnPoint Guide to Financial Wellness.” The eBook shares in-depth and actionable information to help people achieve financial sustainability and protect their future. Topics covered in the eBook include:

Understanding your personal relationship with money

Learning how to create and achieve financial goals

Evaluating your income

Finding resources for budgeting and managing spending

Understanding the fundamentals of borrowing and creditworthiness

Investing in your future

Confidential and complimentary: debt management, counseling and education

With household debt rising, in 2022, OnPoint launched a partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness, a leading non-profit financial counseling organization. Together with GreenPath Financial Wellness, OnPoint provides members with confidential and complimentary one-on-one financial counseling, debt management services and financial education resources.

GreenPath Financial Wellness supports OnPoint members when they face a significant life event such as a change in employment or household income, a desire to address unsecured debt, concerns about making rent or mortgage payments, or the decision to enroll in advanced education or job training. OnPoint and GreenPath work with each participating member to assess their entire financial picture and identify steps to help improve their financial well-being.

OnPoint members can call 866-294-2963 to connect with a GreenPath Financial Wellness expert or visit the OnPoint website at www.onpointcu.com/financial-counseling.

OnPoint offers many customized tools and resources that help people learn about money management skills and develop smart habits for every stage of life. More information can be found at www.onpointcu.com/financial-education.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 503,000 members and with assets of $8.9 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.