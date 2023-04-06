Skip to Content
Latino Community Association among recipients of state grants to provide tax preparation services

Oregon DHS

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services has provided $2.6 million in grant funding to culturally specific and responsive organizations that provide tax navigation and preparation services to people with low income in Oregon for the 2023 tax season. 

The grant program was made possible by House Bill 4117 (HB 4117) of the 2022 Oregon Legislative Session. HB 4117 created a grant program to help people in Oregon navigate both state and federal tax systems, provide free tax preparation and education about federal earned income tax credits and other tax benefits available to individuals with low income. 

The organizations who received a portion of the $2.6 million of grant funding include:

About the Oregon Department of Human Services

The mission of the Oregon Department of Human Services is to help Oregonians in their own communities achieve wellbeing and independence through opportunities that protect, empower, respect choice and preserve dignity. 

