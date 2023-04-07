Dutch Bros in Northwest partner with customers to donate more than $250K to Make-A-Wish

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Dutch Bros locations in Oregon and Washington partnered with customers to donate more than $250,000 to Make-A-Wish Oregon and Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington.

$1 from every drink sold on Friday, March 24 at participating shops, plus an additional contribution from the Dutch Bros Foundation, was donated to the organization to support their mission.

"So many local wishes will come true due to this overwhelming generosity and incredible success, said Laila Cook, CEO of Make-A-Wish Oregon. “Everyone in the Make-A-Wish family is so thankful, but nobody more than me. Together, our community created so much hope, cup by cup.”

Make-A-Wish is dedicated to providing strength, hope and transformation for children with critical illnesses.

“We’re so grateful for all of the customers who came out and supported Make-A-Wish Oregon," said Kenny Hiler, operator of Dutch Bros Eugene. “We’re so stoked to be able to help grant life-changing wishes for children!”

*Total funds raised include $1 from every drink sold from participating shops and additional donations from customers, community members, and vendors.

