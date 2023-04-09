‘Oregon’s Dino-Story’ is told in new exhibit at Crook County Library, Bowman Museum

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Crook County Library, in partnership with the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, Bowman Museum and Central Oregon Disability Support Network, is excited to announce the Oregon’s Dino-Story Exhibit at the Crook County Library and the Bowman Museum.

We are excited to partner with the Museum of Natural and Cultural History to bring a full exhibit uncovering the mysteries of Oregon in the age of the dinosaurs. Explore fossil evidence, dig deep into time, and discover what makes a dinosaur a dinosaur.

Dino-Story exhibit will be available from April 4-May 4 at the Crook County Library and the Bowman Museum. During the exhibit, the Crook County Library will be hosting a variety of different dino-themed events.

Dino Storytime: Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 am (Bowman Museum)

Sensory Hour with Central Oregon Disability Support Network (Bowman Museum)

Paws of Prineville: Dino Story Hour (Crook County Library)

Fossil Investigation with Carrie Gordon (Crook County Library

and more!!

Join us for this fun and exciting exhibit and learn about Oregon in the age of the dinosaurs.

No registration is required for the events and are free to the public. The programs are primarily for youth but are open to all ages. The link for the programs can be found on the library calendar of events at www.crooklib.org or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crookcountylibrary.

Crook County Library provides traditional and innovative library resources and programming to Crook County residents of all ages. It is an environment where people come together for lifelong learning, enjoyment, and connection. To learn more, visit them at www.crooklib.org.